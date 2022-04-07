Property becoming 'marketing expense' for retailers

Flat-pack furniture giant Ikea decided to close the doors of its north London megastore last week, in a bid to keep up with “changing shopping behaviours” as almost half of Ikea’s sales are now made online.

But rather than adding to the doom and gloom surrounding bricks-and-mortar retail, the Swedish homewares chain is shifting its focus to prime London retailing grounds. Ikea will open a shop in Oxford Circus over the summer, and has further plans to invest £1bn in the city over the next three years.

Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics, told Investors’ Chronicle that Ikea’s move upmarket reflected a growing trend towards stores being used as showrooms. Online athleisure brand Gymshark has also set its sights on London’s prime shopping streets, planning to open its first ever shop on Regent Street this summer, with a potential London listing also rumoured to be in the works. Retailers are starting to see property “more as a marketing expense” rather than “necessarily making a profit”, said Lim, adding that “it is becoming increasingly blurred, what the value of a store actually is”.