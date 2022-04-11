Bellevue's Paul Major: investing to solve healthcare problems

Bellevue Healthcare Trust has a focus on therapeutics companies Many of its holdings are listed in the US Its manager sells companies if he thinks that their valuations have become too stretched

Public healthcare spending in the UK came to £2,600 per person in 2019, accounting for 8 per cent of gross domestic product, and rose a further 20 per cent in 2020 as the pandemic set in, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. Perhaps a modern day Benjamin Franklin would add the need for healthcare to death and taxes as one of life's certainties.

Given the vast expense of healthcare and ever growing demand, Paul Major, manager of Bellevue Healthcare Trust (BBH), thinks of the sector as a cost and structural problem society needs to solve. “If we all objectively look at [the NHS], we recognise that the service is falling apart and crumbling under significant pressure from demand, but at the same time the funding side is extremely difficult to reconcile,” he says. “So the way we try to approach [investing] is really to understand where the problems lie and how they might be addressed.”