Today's Markets: Macron vs Le Pen, Audioboom and Treatt

A frustrating Easter is in prospect for anyone on the move. Climate activists managed to block entrances to fuel depots at Hertfordshire, Essex and Warwickshire, leaving many forecourts without fuel supplies in the south of England. Meanwhile, acute staff shortages have seen dozens of flights delayed or cancelled at UK airports in recent days, hardly good news for passengers or the nation’s carriers for that matter.

Across the Channel, none of the candidates achieved an absolute majority in the first round of the French Presidential election, so Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will again square-off in two weeks’ time to see who will be handed the keys to the Élysée Palace. Macron seems likely to carry the day, but an upset outcome à la Brexit could trigger an initial sell-off in French bonds and equities, giving way to longer-term concerns over Le Pen’s protectionist trade policies.

It’s not known if Vladimir Putin was paying much attention to news out of Paris over the weekend. The impact of financial and trade sanctions on the Russian economy are becoming hard to ignore for the Kremlin, let alone the comrade in the street.