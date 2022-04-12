Today's Markets: Meggitt takeover gets EU approval, ASOS + easyJet updates

Companies
Audit regulator looking into Go-Ahead accounting work
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has opened an investigation into Deloitte’s audit of rail and bus operator Go-Ahead Group (GOG) in between 2016 and 2021. Last year, Go-Ahead revealed it had withheld millions of pounds owed to the Department for Transport across a number of reporting periods, and lost the contract to run the Southeastern rail franchise. Deloitte said in a statement it would co-operate fully with the FRC investigation and was “committed to the highest standards of audit quality”.
Go-Ahead, which announced last week it would bring its dividend back following a business review, has long had a complicated set of numbers and contracts to go through: in last year’s annual report, Deloitte flagged nine ‘key audit matters’, which mean they are very significant to the company’s future and liable for misstatement. These included Go-Ahead’s statements around its going concern status and various rail-related potentially onerous contracts.
The transport group’s share price was unaffected by the FRC statement, staying flat around 846p. It is up over a third in the past month. AH
easyJet predicts smaller losses
A £550mn loss doesn’t sound particularly encouraging. For easyJet (EZJ), however, it’s a sign that things might finally be picking up. In a trading update published today, the budget airline said its losses have fallen year-on-year, and are expected to to be between £535mn and £565mn for the six months ended 31 March 2022. This is better than the market and management expected, and significantly lower than last year’s loss of £700mn.
Demand also seems to be recovering. During the second quarter of 2022, capacity reached 67 per cent of 2019 levels, while the third quarter is expected to hit 90 per cent. Management said summer bookings over the last six weeks have been tracking ahead of pre-pandemic levels, as customers seek sunnier climes and book closer to departure.
However, analysts at Liberum warn that higher fuel costs could be a headwind, regardless of easyJet’s hedging arrangements, as could the need to rapidly restore capacity.
Disruption is never far away. In the past week, 6 per cent of easyJet’s planned flights didn’t take off as a result of staff shortages and operational disruption. Management said it “proactively managed this in advance” by making pre-emptive cancellations as early as possible, enabling customers to rebook onto flights departing the same day. JS
Asos waves red flag on retail conditions
Asos (ASC) has warned that leaving Russia will slim its adjusted profit for the year by £14mn and reduce expected sales growth by 2 per cent. The fast-fashion retailer is already under pressure from a double-whammy of risks, with cost inflation marching higher and consumer spending expected to fall in 2022.
In the six months to 28 February, the internet clothing seller swung to a loss of £16mn as the pandemic boom in online shopping retreated, while the cost of freight and warehouse labour rose. Profit margins fell to just above breakeven at 1.3 per cent, down from 5.9 per cent.
Guidance has stayed the same, but management’s commentary “effectively waves a red flag on full-year expectations”, said Hargreaves Lansdown’s equity analyst Matt Britzman. Last year’s goldilocks conditions for online retail are “well and truly over'' now that interest rates and rising and the High Street is returning, and this has created a “pretty sombre backdrop” against which Asos’ acquisition of Topshop and its international push provide some small hope. MT
Record profit at PageGroup
Recruitment agency PageGroup (PAGE) is celebrating another bumper quarter, as job vacancies climb ever higher. In the first three months of 2022, gross profit rose by 43 per cent year-on-year, with the US, Germany and India seeing particularly strong growth.
While PageGroup has increased its headcount, productivity is also improving as a result of the tight labour market. Staff are able to charge higher fees due to the shortage of candidates, and video interviewing means it takes less time for companies to hire new workers.
Despite their strong performances, however, shares in many recruitment agencies have fallen since the start of the year, suggesting that investors are wary of an economic downturn. PageGroup’s share price, for example, has dropped by 28 per cent since the start of January.
In an update published today, the Office for National Statistics said the number of job vacancies in January to March 2022 rose to a new record of 1.29mn, and the UK’s unemployment rate fell once again. The largest increase in roles was in human health and social work. However, the rate of growth in vacancies has been slowing down for several months.
In a separate announcement, PageGroup said that its chief executive of 16 years, Steve Ingham, is stepping down. He will remain in post until a successor is found. JS