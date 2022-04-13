/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Awash with cash

As supply shortages hit in the mining space and reserves of key energy transition metals fall, the majors are handing record dividends back to investors
Awash with cash
April 13, 2022

The mining sector is awash with cash. But in a boom and bust space where earnings are now at decade or record highs thanks to soaring commodity prices, some say the focus on payouts could ultimately worsen the longer-term challenges facing these companies.

The lessons from the last bear market, which ran until around 2016, have been heeded by the generation of leaders who took over giant companies laden with debt from the low price conditions of the most recent downturn. 

That repair-focused cohort is also now largely out the door, replaced by similarly finance-focused successors who were in the background during the bear market and worry about running debt up again through ambitious acquisitions. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data