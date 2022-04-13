The mining sector is awash with cash. But in a boom and bust space where earnings are now at decade or record highs thanks to soaring commodity prices, some say the focus on payouts could ultimately worsen the longer-term challenges facing these companies.

The lessons from the last bear market, which ran until around 2016, have been heeded by the generation of leaders who took over giant companies laden with debt from the low price conditions of the most recent downturn.

That repair-focused cohort is also now largely out the door, replaced by similarly finance-focused successors who were in the background during the bear market and worry about running debt up again through ambitious acquisitions.