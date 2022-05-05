Supply squeeze trumps demand dip as shipping sector booms

Drewry expects container lines' Ebit will hit $300bn this year

Maersk upgrades cash profit forecast by $6bn to $30bn

The world’s biggest shipping lines are set for another hugely profitable year as freight rates along the busiest shipping lanes are expected to continue rising. Like mining and oil and gas companies reaping profits from exceptionally high commodities prices, shipping firms are rolling in cash while others down the supply chain fight to maintain margins.

The demand for physical goods that began during the pandemic highlighted infrastructure shortcomings that could take years to fix, experts say. And although shipping lines are facing much steeper fuel, vessel and insurance costs, rate increases have swelled the revenues and profits made by the industry’s giants. Their combined earnings before interest and tax will reach a “frankly incredible” $300bn (£240bn) this year – a 40 per cent uplift on the $214bn made in 2021, said Simon Heaney, senior manager of container research at maritime consultancy Drewry.