CMO experiences market highs and lows

One-off costs weigh on profits

Acquisitions underpin revenue growth

For investors, CMO Group’s (CMO) entry onto the Aim last July has provided a similar experience as many addictive substances – an initial, dizzying high has been followed by a lingering low. The company’s shares debuted at 132p and jumped in value by two-thirds to 220p within their first month but have been gradually sinking since and now trade below their listing price. Some of CMO's malaise can be blamed on the supply chain disruption that continues to hound importers.

The company was founded in 2008 to sell building products online through websites such as doorsuperstore.co.uk, insulationsuperstore.co.uk and roofingsuperstore.co.uk. Its IPO prospectus hailed its ‘asset-light’ business model – 83 per cent of the products it sold were shipped directly from the manufacturer, with the remaining 17 per cent dispatched from its Plymouth warehouse.