Picking buyout candidates in the copper space

But despite the lower level of competition, the standards are tougher now: mines need to have community support, ideally be close to existing infrastructure to cut costs, as well as being big enough to meaningfully increase supply. On top of that, as we have heard repeatedly, the low-hanging fruit has largely been picked in this space.

Management teams at BHP (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO) have talked more about buying very early-stage projects rather than more advanced options, and there is plenty of wisdom to this. It leaves them with less work to un-do, as shown by Anglo American (AAL) throwing significant cash at the former Sirius Minerals fertiliser mine in North Yorkshire, although the knock-down purchase price means it has plenty of breathing room on return-on-equity.