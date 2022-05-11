Edinburgh Worldwide: a "blue sky" fund faces trying times

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust has been through a challenging spell

It is trading at a relatively wide discount but is a high-risk fund

Few firms have been so obviously affected by the recent turn in markets as Baillie Gifford. Many investors have pulled money from this asset manager's open-ended funds in recent months amid a big decline in performance, while shareholders in its sizeable investment trusts are facing down a storm. The most prominent of these, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT), recently slipped from its position as the UK’s largest investment trust by market capitalisation on the back of a continued price rout. It has made a share price total return loss approaching 50 per cent over the six months to 9 May 2022.

If the pros and cons of Scottish Mortgage are well-known, it’s worth noting that its stablemates have been under similar pressure, as the chart below shows. In many cases, Baillie Gifford's global, US and Asia funds have racked up some heavy losses, if not fully given up 2020's gains .