Today's Markets: Mixed start for equities

Uncertain mood in equity markets as Chinese economic data slips

National Express continues to pursue Stagecoach

MADE.com, Greggs, Vodafone, Life Science, BPEA updates

Stress everywhere: European stock markets slipped in early trading on Monday morning with a sharp downturn in Chinese economic activity in April weighing on risk sentiment. The move lower is modest so far with the FTSE 100 and DAX down by around half of one percent in early trade before stocks in London managed to move above the flatline.

China’s retail sales fell by more than 11 percent last month and industrial production declined by almost three percent. The data underscores the impact of lockdowns and the ongoing Covid outbreak in the country. Shanghai hopes to return to ‘normality’ by June.