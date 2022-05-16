/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: Mixed start for equities

Tech stocks recover but Twitter falls amid Musk controversy
Today's Markets: Mixed start for equities
May 16, 2022
  • Uncertain mood in equity markets as Chinese economic data slips
  • National Express continues to pursue Stagecoach
  • MADE.com, Greggs, Vodafone, Life Science, BPEA updates

Stress everywhere: European stock markets slipped in early trading on Monday morning with a sharp downturn in Chinese economic activity in April weighing on risk sentiment. The move lower is modest so far with the FTSE 100 and DAX down by around half of one percent in early trade before stocks in London managed to move above the flatline.

China’s retail sales fell by more than 11 percent last month and industrial production declined by almost three percent. The data underscores the impact of lockdowns and the ongoing Covid outbreak in the country. Shanghai hopes to return to ‘normality’ by June. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data