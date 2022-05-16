Uncertain future for DX shareholders

Investors in DX Group (DX.) have faced a barrage of bad news this year. In January, the courier was suspended from trading on Aim after it failed to publish its annual results on time. The hold-up was due to a corporate governance inquiry, sparked by an earlier internal investigation.

One month later, DX’s auditor, Grant Thornton, resigned over “serious concerns” stemming from its latest audit. These related to "the company’s governance and to executive conduct, specifically arising in connection with... actual or potential breaches of law", the auditor said in a letter.

Since then, DX has struggled to appoint a new auditor and is facing the “material risk” that it will not publish its accounts by 5 July 2022 – a year after the end of the relevant financial period. If this happens, the London Stock Exchange could permanently remove DX’s shares from Aim, unless an exemption to the rules is agreed.