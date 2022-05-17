Gold: Stuck in the middle with Au

Inflation is rampant globally and war has arrived back in Europe but the gold price has fallen back from a high point just after Russia's invasion of Ukraine of over $2,000 (£1,630) an ounce, and is sitting on year-to-date gains of just 2 per cent.

Professional investors have gone off gold recently, with leveraged funds dropping long positions as per the most recent Commitment of Traders report from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. ETF buying has also turned into selling in recent weeks.

Gold has traditionally performed well as inflation eats away at the value of cash holdings, leading to forecasts this year of prices climbing given the continued pricing pressure globally. Gold climbed back over $2,000 an ounce in the first week of March but has since come back to around $1,820 an ounce.