Management raised full-year guidance

Cash conversion above 90 per cent

There was a chance that Auction Technology Group (ATG) could have become another 'lockdown stock' which would get hit when economies re-opened. The company, which connects auction houses with bidders online, received a boost in demand when people were stuck at home. However, it appears that even with lockdowns over, buyers are happy to continue pursuing antiques from the comfort of their own homes.