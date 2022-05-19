Fund managers hope for more big paydays

How was it that John Ions, Liontrust Asset Management’s (LIO) seasoned chief executive, received £6.6mn during its accounting year to March 2021? Over the past five years, he has received almost £20mn – the sort of amount normally seen only at the largest FTSE 100 companies. Liontrust, though, lurks in the foothills of the FTSE 250 index.

The short answer is, of course, performance-related pay, and there’s no doubt that Liontrust has seen stellar growth. Ions’ pay in 2021 was driven by impressive flows into his group’s funds, both t home and abroad, which were boosted by three selective acquisitions. Profits soared, and so did the share price – a transitory £2.6mn of his £6.6mn was due to share price gains.

His bonus, though, seemed to have been decided by what felt right. The bonus pool just for him and the finance director was equivalent to half the increase in the group’s adjusted profit before tax, even though this had already been factored into how the bonuses were determined. Think of it as a form of profit-sharing. Previously, the non-execs had limited Ions’ bonuses to five times his salary (of £348,000), but the group had never adopted a formal cap, and for 2021 they made it eight times. Of this £2.8mn bonus, £870,000 was in cash (2.5 times his salary) and the rest was in shares, which he’ll receive in three years’ time as long as he doesn’t resign (or misbehave), and there are no unpleasant surprises in historic reporting or risk management.