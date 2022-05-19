Royal Mail stakes its future on parcel boom

Domestic parcel volumes remain elevated on pre-pandemic levels

Intensifying inflationary pressures could weigh on performance

Whether the world will ever return to a state of pre-Covid normality is a matter of ongoing debate. Some habits formed in lockdown certainly appear harder to break than others. At the end of last month, UK offices were at around a quarter of their capacity, suggesting that a shift toward greater home working could be permanent. This is potentially bad news for city centre retailers and cafes – but could be a continued blessing for online shops and courier services.