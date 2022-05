The Hut Group (THG) has rejected a £2.07bn takeover bid from a consortium of Belerion Capital and King Street Capital Management, as numerous private equity suitors circle the cut-price tech firm. The preliminary offer for 170p per share “significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects”, said the online retailing outfit, despite the fact that the deal offered a 46 per cent premium over the share price at market close on Thursday.