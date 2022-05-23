Today's Markets: Risk bid at the start of the week

It’s been a tough two months for investors. US stock markets have endured 8 straight weeks of losses. The S&P 500 flirted with bear market territory as it made a fresh low for the year but managed to eke out a tiny gain on Friday to sit down 18 per cent this year. The Nasdaq fell again by 0.3 per cent on Friday and is more than 27 per cent lower for the year. The UK market has proved a lot more resilient – 19th century stocks doing well in 2022 as the real world bites back against the tech froth. The FTSE 100 is marginally higher this year. The run of losses in the US is stunning – the Dow Jones has not fallen for eight weeks in a row since 1923.

Risk is reasonably well bid this morning with gains for the main European indices and US stock futures are higher. The FTSE 100 rose about 1 per cent, whilst the DAX added around 1.5 per cent in early trade. Oil prices moved up with the broad risk bid and the dollar softer.

Mixed bag in Asia overnight, where Joe Biden is on a tour and indicated he could look at easing China trade tariffs and announced a major new economic deal with Asian partners. Meanwhile, Australia’s new PM Albanese headed straight to Tokyo for a ‘Quad’ summit with the leaders of the US, Japan and India.