Avon needs to make up lost ground

Avon Protection’s (AVON) awful recent run doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon. The company, which confirmed plans to wind down its body armour business in December after some of its plates failed US Army tests, said chief executive Paul McDonald will depart at the end of its current financial year.

Results for the six months to 2 April were as bad as expected, with profits weighed down by $10.8mn (£8mn) of one-off charges – including impairment charges of $3.8mn, restructuring costs of $1.4mn and $800,000 of costs related to an abandoned attempt to sell the body armour unit.