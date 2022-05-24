Cranswick posts positive result despite pork slowdown

Pre-tax profits climb more than 5 per cent year on year

Low cash figure is a lone weak point

In the past year, hundreds of healthy pigs have been culled on UK farms after an acute shortage of workers kept abattoirs from processing enough meat. Lawmakers have pointed the finger squarely at Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic: both complex issues with an ongoing impact on the country’s economy. Against this backdrop of instability, meat producer Cranswick (CWK) has managed not just to survive, but also to grow its revenues to over £2bn for the first time.