Revenue now exceeds pre-pandemic figure

Full recovery contingent on Covid infections receding

People were, generally speaking, reluctant to seek healthcare during the pandemic. An apparent fear of contracting Covid-19 kept would-be patients away all over the world–from the major hospitals of London to rural treatment centres in South Africa. But according to Mediclinic (MDC), a private hospital group with operations in Switzerland, the UAE and Southern Africa, this trend is now reversing.