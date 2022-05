“Pet humanisation” and more affluent new owners to support spending growth

Dividends hiked by 48 per cent, with £50mn of share buybacks planned

A meteoric rise in pet ownership among the house-bound masses during the pandemic turned Pets at Home (PETS) into a solid winner over the last two years. However, easing restrictions and the return to working in offices have prompted a one-third drop in shares to over the last year, with fears that this would roll over into more animal abandonments.