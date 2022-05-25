Recovery stalls at De La Rue

Inflation and staff absences hit growth Board predicts flat 2023

De La Rue (DLAR) is in the midst of a turnaround plan that’s taking a turn for the worse. Operating profit for 2022 was originally expected to reach £45mn-£47mn. In January, however, the bank note printer downgraded expectations to £36mn-£40mn. In the end, its results limped over the finish line at £36.4mn.

The board has now warned that adjusted operating profit for 2023 will be broadly flat versus 2022, and weighted towards the second half.