Currency wars: the dollar will remain a global linchpin

Dollar system delivers pain to Putin

Rule of law and governance support case for the greenback

In the late 1990s, Russia’s vulnerability to international currency markets played a significant part in a financial crisis and severe recession. That hardship wasn’t self-inflicted to the same extent as the Ukraine war (although an ulcerous conflict in Chechnya played its part), but it was the US dollar system that had the capacity to wreak pain. Today the greenback’s economic power is being used even more forcefully to punish Vladimir Putin’s floundering attack on Russia's western neighbour.

Weaponising finance through sanctions and preventing Russia using the dollar-led financial system is a seriously heavyweight tactic. Before the invasion, Russia’s central bank had pre-emptively reduced its dollar holdings (to less than 7 per cent of overseas reserves, reports S&P Global’s IHS Markit), but a reliance on advanced economy currencies issued by US allies and associated payments infrastructure such as the Belgium-based financial messaging service Swift have hit hard.