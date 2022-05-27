Intermediate Capital keeps raising funds

Funds still flowing into PE investments

Dividend hiked by a third

Private equity has seen an exceptionally busy 18 months in the UK, as firms acquired a range of businesses in acquisitions that saw some of the most recognisable companies disappear from the public markets into private ownership. Intermediate Capital (ICP) was one beneficiary of this trend as the funds broker matched capital with investment opportunities in its usual efficient way. Despite market turmoil in the final quarter, the net result for ICP was a continued rise in profits and a more than 35 per cent hike in the dividend.