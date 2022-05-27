The global income funds having their moment in the sun

War, the ballooning cost of living and the spectre of recession have not made for a cheerful backdrop in recent months, and that mood is very much reflected in markets. But there has been cause for optimism in a few areas, one being the dividend space. Janus Henderson’s latest Global Dividend Index reports that payouts rose by 11 per cent in the first quarter of this year, with big increases across different regions as dividends continued to recover from earlier stages of the pandemic. Those payments are a very real buffer for investors who have seen their portfolios knocked around in recent months.

Investors are less likely to be getting their overseas dividends via share picks, so which global equity income funds have handed out the most cash to investors? The figures can be skewed by differing frequencies of payments, but FE data suggests that, had you invested already in late 2021, the biggest sums so far this year would have come from Majedie Investments (MAJE), Murray International (MYI), UBS Global Enhanced Equity Income Sustainable (GB00BL0RSP87), Henderson International Income (HINT), Fidelity Global Enhanced Income (GB00BD1NLJ41) and JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI).

There’s quite a range of approaches on offer here. The presence of the UBS and Fidelity funds reminds us that writing call options to boost income can be a pretty effective tool in the world of dividends. If such a tactic means you can lag rising markets, it can also limit the pain when everything is falling. These two funds are in the black for the last six months or so.