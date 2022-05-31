New audit regime to strengthen oversight of UK companies

FTSE 350 companies will need to work with non-'Big Four' auditors

More oversight of large, unlisted firms is planned

A major shake-up of an auditing sector racked by a series of high-profile scandals will give greater powers to regulators and include provisions aimed at challenging the dominance of the ‘Big Four’ firms.

New measures will include the introduction of a statutory body to replace the Financial Reporting Council and a requirement for all FTSE 350 companies to have at least part of their accounts overseen by a non-Big Four outfit. Big, unlisted companies (those with revenues of at least £750mn and more than 750 employees) will also fall under the scope of the new authority, which will have added powers to investigate the conduct of directors.