/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

New audit regime to strengthen oversight of UK companies

Regulatory body with greater powers will replace Financial Reporting Council
New audit regime to strengthen oversight of UK companies
May 31, 2022
  • FTSE 350 companies will need to work with non-'Big Four' auditors
  • More oversight of large, unlisted firms is planned

A major shake-up of an auditing sector racked by a series of high-profile scandals will give greater powers to regulators and include provisions aimed at challenging the dominance of the ‘Big Four’ firms.

New measures will include the introduction of a statutory body to replace the Financial Reporting Council and a requirement for all FTSE 350 companies to have at least part of their accounts overseen by a non-Big Four outfit. Big, unlisted companies (those with revenues of at least £750mn and more than 750 employees) will also fall under the scope of the new authority, which will have added powers to investigate the conduct of directors.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data