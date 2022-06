Given that asset managers are currently as popular with equities investors as one of Vladimir Putin’s historical essays, Impax Asset Management’s (IPX) performance was highly creditable during a half where the market has been utterly unforgiving of any sign of companies in the sector not pulling their weight. True, the share price has cratered since the full-year results in December, but Impax should still benefit from the rapid imposition of ESG investing requirements in the long-term.