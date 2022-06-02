Stagecoach buyer raided by police

A takeover deal between Stagecoach (SCG) and German asset manager DWS could be under pressure, after DWS’ offices were raided by the police over accusations of greenwashing.

On 9 March, Stagecoach reached an agreement with DWS on a cash bid that valued the transport company at £595mn. The offer represented a premium of around 37 per cent to the closing Stagecoach share price on 8 March, and caused shares to shoot up.

However, DWS has now announced that its chief executive, Asoka Wöhrmann, will resign immediately after the company’s annual general meeting on 9 June. This follows reports that 50 German police officers raided the offices of DWS and its majority owner Deutsche Bank as part of a probe into allegations of greenwashing.