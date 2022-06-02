/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Stagecoach buyer raided by police

German asset manager DWS is accused of misleading investors about ESG
Stagecoach buyer raided by police
June 2, 2022

A takeover deal between Stagecoach (SCG) and German asset manager DWS could be under pressure, after DWS’ offices were raided by the police over accusations of greenwashing. 

On 9 March, Stagecoach reached an agreement with DWS on a cash bid that valued the transport company at £595mn. The offer represented a premium of around 37 per cent to the closing Stagecoach share price on 8 March, and caused shares to shoot up. 

However, DWS has now announced that its chief executive, Asoka Wöhrmann, will resign immediately after the company’s annual general meeting on 9 June. This follows reports that 50 German police officers raided the offices of DWS and its majority owner Deutsche Bank as part of a probe into allegations of greenwashing. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data