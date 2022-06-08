NewRiver dares to grow again

A further £55mn in disposals planned

Company banking on "resilient retail"

For a long time, talk of a NewRiver REIT (NRR) recovery had been theoretical. However, the retail landlord’s most recent results reveal that there really could be good times ahead for this real estate investment trust (Reit).

Not that the market reacted accordingly. The shares plunged 11 per cent on the day of its results, but the long-term trend is more promising with the shares trending upwards since the pandemic caused them to fall off a cliff at the start of the outbreak.