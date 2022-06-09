/
Mitie announces dividend and buyback

The outsourcer is confident that its cost-saving scheme will protect margins in spite of inflation
June 9, 2022
  • Covid contracts boost profitability 
  • Integration of Interserve progressing well 

After a bumpy lockdown, Mitie (MTO) shareholders will be pleased to hear about a £50mn share buyback programme and the reinstatement of the final dividend.

The facilities management group has reported a surge in sales and profits for the year ended 31 March. This is partly a result of the pandemic: short-term Covid-related contracts generated £448mn of revenue in FY 2022, up from £155mn in the prior year. These contracts are particularly profitable, driving Mitie’s operating profit margin up from 2.3 per cent to 4.2 per cent.

