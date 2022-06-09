Murray International returns to form

Murray International Trust is having a rich run of form as inflation plays and dividend-payers thrive

A small allocation to the trust could help to diversify an investment portfolio

What a difference a couple of years can make. Floored by dividend cuts in 2020, income investors in the UK and overseas have benefited from a surge in payouts more recently. The fortunes of companies in more cyclical industries in particular have turned for the better, resulting in some bumper income distributions.

If the UK market has enjoyed an especially strong dividend recovery since the dark days of 2020, data suggests that investors have been seeking a more international flavour of income. UK investors put a net £678mn into funds in the Investment Association (IA) Global Equity Income sector in April and withdrew a net £31mn from IA UK Equity Income sector funds. This reflects a trend of the past year, although the IA UK Equity Income sector remains much larger than the IA Global Equity Income sector in terms of assets under management, with £43.1bn as oppose to £18.3bn.