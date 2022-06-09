Rewards for failure?

Pay linked to a company’s share price means that executives share the pain or gain of shareholders. But since this encourages executives to migrate to where the best share price prospects are, how do companies respond when their share price is in decline?

A while ago, boohoo was on a roll. It absorbed PrettyLittleThing, a connected fast fashion business; and it snapped up Karen Miller, Coast, Oasis, Miss Pap, Warehouse and, in early 2021, the Debenhams brand and Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton. Since then, the cost of freight has gone up, and it has become embroiled in combatting low pay amongst its suppliers and in reducing the environmental impact of its products. To grow, it has had to intensify marketing to a customer cohort that takes more products on approval and returns more, and yet compete on price. All this adds up to squeezed margins – and a negative earnings per share for the year to 28 February 2022.

So not a good year for boohoo. According to Iain McDonald who chairs the remuneration committee, financial targets were missed due to “disruption to the international delivery proposition” and “significant unforeseen pandemic-related cost inflation”. That wiped out three quarters of the annual bonus. The rest would be paid because “the management successfully integrated the new brands” and delivered its “Agenda for Change” (a euphemism for “supply chain issues”). But the wrong targets must have been set, for he feared that such a low bonus “would fail to reflect the tremendous progress made” over the year to February 2022, which included an improved “international proposition” where the aim is to “generate incremental sales potentially in excess of £5bn”.