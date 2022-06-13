Today's Markets: Stocks continue downward trajectory after hot inflation report

US markets crater on inflation fears

European markets in the red to start the week

Consumer sentiment appears to be fading fast

Inflation sinker: Friday’s CPI inflation print truly stung the market, sending the S&P 500 down 3 per cent on the session to complete its worst week since January. The broad market fell 5 per cent last week, its ninth down week in ten. European stock markets fell 1.5 per cent early Monday following the drubbing. Asian markets tumbled overnight, and US stock futures are lower too with the S&P 500 seen opening just a whisker above the May 20th low at 3,810. It’s been blanket selling since the inflation report, not helped by China extending lockdowns in a number of cities as they struggle to stamp out Covid.

Markets seem to be saying central bankers are going to need to do more, whilst the ‘inflation has peaked’ narrative was killed. Whilst prices for bellwethers including fertiliser, computer chips and shipping containers have declined lately, and Chinese producer prices are rising less quickly, it’s clear that consumer inflation is still hot and wages could spiral to make it worse. The path to a soft landing is getting even narrower.