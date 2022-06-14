/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
June 14, 2022

Prices are getting stickier

Hermione Taylor
Author Image
Author Image
Hermione Taylor

If microeconomics teaches us anything, it's that rising prices are associated with lower levels of demand. With inflation at 9 per cent, soaring prices are pushing up costs. Companies, in turn, are under pressure to pass these on to consumers through higher prices. Yet there is increasing evidence that prices can get stuck. 

For companies selling non-essential products, inflation poses a significant threat. For these ‘elastic’ goods, quantity demanded is prone to snapping back with a painful twang as prices start to rise. Companies selling ‘inelastic’ essentials typically fare better: levels of demand remain relatively constant as prices increase. Items such as food, shelter and healthcare tend to have steady demand, with people buying constant quantities regardless of price changes. In theory, this gives companies the power to raise prices in line with inflation, leading to resilient earnings. This should spell positive quarterly results, happy investors and inflation-busting share price growth for consumer essential stalwarts. 

Historically, this has been the case. Sean Markowicz, multi-asset strategist at Schroders, found that from 1973 to 2020, US consumer essentials stocks had a high probability of outperforming inflation over the period. Consumer discretionary stocks fared significantly worse, generating an average inflation-adjusted return of -7 per cent, and beating inflation less than 30 per cent of the time. This makes sense. Discretionary (non-essential) purchases such as takeaways, alcohol and holidays all tend to exhibit ‘elastic’ demand, and prove much easier to cut back on as prices rise.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data