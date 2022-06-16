Key review calls for tobacco ban in England

Call for tobacco sales to be phased out

Vaping market could benefit although heath alarms rising

A government-commissioned independent review into smoking in England could cast off the shackles around vaping and send tobacco taxes higher. E-cigarettes have been a grey area for health bodies given the relative newness of the technology and lack of evidence around long-term risks, but now the government could try and thread the needle of moving smokers onto vaping without encouraging non-smokers to take up the habit.

The review was led by former charity boss Javed Khan, who said tobacco companies should be taxed more to fund initiatives focused on lowering the smoking rate. His ideas came in response to the government’s aim of a “smokefree 2030”, which despite its name would see smoking rates fall to around 5 per cent.