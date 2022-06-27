Today's markets: Stocks firmer as G7 mulls oil price caps

Does the G7 have enough leverage to help ailing economy?

Another bear market rally?

Looking for signs inflation's rip is showing signs of cooling

European stock markets made broad gains in early trade on Monday, building on a sharp rally on Friday as markets look to the G7 meeting in Bavaria, the European Central Bank’s conference in Portugal, and a busy slate of economic data this week. Friday’s rip had all the hallmarks of a bear market rally and does not inspire confidence that the bottom is finally in. Nevertheless, we could see further upside if inflation data this week points to slowing – the market would then start to find confidence that the Fed has got control of the situation. The quicker the Fed gets control, the swifter the end to the hiking cycle and earlier it will start to ease…what this rosy scenario ignores is just how long inflation lingers – plateau rather peak – and just how much earnings will come down in the meantime. Atlanta Fed GDP Now is updated today – expect to signal technical recession.

First to the most obvious headline – a price cap on oil. How on earth the G7 plans to structure this (what price?) and enforce it (India/China?) is unclear. What does OPEC have to say about this? Can always rely on a crisis to produce bad, kneejerk policies. Oil has hardly moved this morning, so the market clearly doesn’t think much of it. I mean surely if we could cap oil prices it would have been done by now…price controls sound great in theory but rarely work in practice.

Gold did gap up a touch at the open on the G7’s ban on Russian gold imports and trades around $1,840 this morning. Meanwhile Russia has defaulted on euro-denominated bonds….surprised it took so long.

Inflation...With market participants fixated on inflation, recession and what the Federal Reserve is doing, the main event this week is the PCE index release on Thursday. Markets will be watching for any signs that price rises are slowing down. There were tentative signs of hope last month - the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 4.9 per cent from a year ago in April, down from 5.2 per cent in March. Headline PCE rose just 0.2 per cent month-on-month, well down from March’s 0.9 per cent increase.

Speaking last week, Fed chair Jay Powell admitted there were not any clear signs inflation was coming down just yet, but he did point to last month’s PCE index as a sign of hope. “Over coming months, we will be looking for compelling evidence that inflation is moving down, consistent with inflation returning to 2 per cent,” Powell said. “We anticipate that ongoing rate increases will be appropriate; the pace of those changes will continue to depend on the incoming data and the evolving outlook for the economy.”

Anyway, the core inflation measure is less important right now – consumers pay headline, not core. And in fact, due to the relative inelasticity of demand for energy and food, core inflation has a tendency to backslide when so-called non-core is ripping higher. Last week I talked about how a sharp pullback for commodity prices and inflation expectations has seen bond yields retreat and stocks bounce in the last few sessions. Market attention has shifted from inflation uncertainty to fears about a slowdown, enabling stocks to make gains since this assumes the Fed doesn’t go as far as previously feared to tame inflation and has to reverse course sooner. This was confirmed as markets rallied strongly on Friday to a large extent on the University of Michigan 5-year consumer inflation expectations being revised down to 3.1 per cent from 3.3 per cent. It was this hot UoM print, alongside soaring real inflation, that drove the Fed into its 75bps hike earlier this month. The 10yr Treasury yield is higher this morning, back to 3.16 per cent in early European trade.

Lagarde, Powell and the Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey are due to speak on a policy panel at the ECB’s event in Sintra on Wednesday. Lots of opportunities for policy hints and loose comments. Flash EU inflation figures are due on Friday and will only underline just how far behind the curve the ECB has become.

In the FX space, sterling is nudging up to the top of its recent range, with GBPUSD hitting its highest since 17 June. Euro is also firmer towards 1.06, yen hovering around 135. With risk bid we are seeing the dollar offered as would be expected.

Companies Earnings...Retailer Nike is set to report 4th quarter earnings later. Supply chain problems are likely to feature heavily as the company faces headwinds from lockdowns in China, whilst analysts have also cited the strong dollar as a drag. Morgan Stanley expects to see a Q4 earnings miss due to the “longer-than expected Covid-related” lockdowns. However, there should be some offsetting influence from the shift to direct-to-consumer, which is supporting margins. In the prior quarter reported in March, Nike shrugged off supply troubles to grow North American sales by 9 per cent, apparently showing it can handle supply disruption and rising input costs. More direct-to-consumer sales is a big help. Digital sales in the last quarter rose 19 per cent from the prior year, driven by 33 per cent growth in North America. As a result, gross margins rose to 46.6 per cent from 45.6 per cent a year ago. Earnings per share came in at $0.87 vs $0.71 expected on revenues of $10.87bn. CareTech agrees buyout Social care provider CareTech (CTH) has agreed to the 750p per share cash takeover offer put forth by its co-founders, brothers Farouq and Haroon Sheikh, in April. The offer values the company at £870.3m and the board will recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolution. The offer price is 28 per cent higher than CareTech’s closing share price on 4 March–the last business day before the offer period began. Asset management firm DBAY Advisors also proposed a 750p per share buyout of CareTech in April. It now has until 4pm today to make a firm offer or walk away. CareTech’s shares were up more than 20 per cent to 739p in the early hours of trading today following the buyout announcement. JJ Trading as expected at PZ Cussons PZ Cussons (PZC) said that fourth-quarter trading was in line with expectations, as the company gets to grips with a challenging cost environment and the normalisation of demand for its hygiene products after a pandemic boom. The consumer goods business, which counts Carex and Imperial Leather amongst its brands, revealed in an update for its year to 31 May that it expects group revenue of around £590mn with annual like-for-like (LFL) revenue growth of 3 per cent. Full-year adjusted profit before tax forecasts are unchanged. Chief executive Jonathan Myers flagged the impact of “high input cost inflation” on trading, but said that the company has mitigating plans to deal with this. The shares were up by over 1 per cent in morning trading. CA 4D tumbles into administration 4D Pharma (DDDD) has run out of time to make a recovery, with its major creditor calling for immediate repayment of a loan and sending the Leeds-based company into administration. The Aim-listed company’s shares were suspended on Friday. It specialises in ‘live biotherapeutics’, which uses organisms to try and treat disease. Worth over £160mn less than a year ago, 4D’s market capitalisation had plunged to £30mn before the trading stop. The company said on Friday night it had been looking for a cash injection in recent months but “very difficult prevailing conditions” meant there had not been any takers. Since 2020, the company has raised £49mn through share placings. In April, the company had said it had enough cash to keep running for another 12 months, but last week could not find enough to pay the interest on a loan from Oxford Finance, which had handed 4D £9mn. “The board had made Oxford aware of this and discussed a potential funding alternative on the evening of 23 June and on the morning of 24 June, [but] Oxford demanded immediate repayment of the outstanding loans made to the company, which currently total approximately $13.86mn [£11.3mn].” 4D said it would work with administrators to rescue the company. AH Keller walks The Line in Saudi Arabia Contractor Keller (KLR) said it plans to lift its dividend after winning a major contract in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to boost the size of its order book to about £1.5bn. The company landed a contract at The Line, a 170km-long car-free city being built as the first part of the country’s $500bn (£407bn) Neom project. The Line has been subdivided into 135 modules. Keller has signed a framework agreement for the project and will begin working on a single module, which is expected to be worth about £50mn to the company and complete within the next 12 months. “Further works orders are expected to be awarded later in the year on subsequent modules,” Keller said in a statement. This, and a “resurgence” of activity in the liquefied natural gas sphere as countries look for alternatives to Russian hydrocarbons, mean current prospects in both the energy and infrastructure markets are “encouraging”, it added. It plans to lift its interim dividend by 5 per cent to 13.2p, reintroduce a progressive dividend policy and “review other options” for capital returns. MF

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Markets.com