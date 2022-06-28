Anchors weigh heavy on strike negotiations

Anchoring can be a powerful tool in negotiations: once an anchor has been established, it sets the reference point for future discussions

But anchoring is also a dangerous bias in the investment world

The UK’s summer of discontent rumbles on. After extended rail strikes last week, the National Education Union (NEU) is advancing plans for an autumn teachers strike, and the Royal College of Nursing Union (RCN) has warned the government that "a pay rise that goes significantly above inflation is crucial to the recruitment and retention of skilled nursing staff".

Headlines seem to be dominated by a series of seemingly irreconcilable figures. CPI inflation is currently at 9.1 per cent. The RMT is pushing for a ‘fair settlement’, keeping pace with (higher) RPI inflation at 11.7 per cent, and the RCN is looking for an inflation-busting pay rise of at least 14 per cent. All the while, the government urges pay restraint, fearing that every pay deal will become a starting point for the next negotiation: last week saw a Civil Service pay rise of just 2-3 per approved for 2022-2023,