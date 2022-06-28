Marlowe still buying and building

Adds significant new acquisitions

A case of waiting for the sale

The largely unconsolidated market for health & safety support, employee human resources and in-house training has proved to be a fertile hunting ground for Marlowe (MRL). The company plans to continue its rapid expansion after raising £177mn from two equity placings earlier this year for further acquisitions, although the regular rate of these makes prior-year comparisons difficult. The company’s basic premise is that corporate clients will pay for a “one stop shop” for HSE, legal and compliance advice in preference to the often ad hoc and fragmented way that is the norm within the sector.