Big pharma dragging its feet on biotech buyouts

Pharmaceutical industry M&A down on last year despite cash-rich majors and struggling small firms

Big Pharma group faces 'patent cliff'

On paper, now is an opportune moment for the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies to launch an acquisition spree. Many of the industry’s major players have seen revenue uplifts from the successful sale of Covid-19 vaccines and therapies, plumping cash holdings but also bringing on questions about the next big cash cows.

Meanwhile, smaller biotech firms have seen their valuations nosedive amid wider economic uncertainty. The Nasdaq Biotech Index is down about 20 per cent so far this year, while Merck (US:MRK), for example, is up 20 per cent.