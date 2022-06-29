/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Mulberry bags higher profitability

Rising margins on luxury handbags multiplied Mulberry's profits
Mulberry bags higher profitability
June 29, 2022
  • Strategy of reduced discounting pushed margins up to 71.7 per cent
  • China stores now reopened after dragging down revenues in Q1

Luxury leather goods maker Mulberry (MUL) is feeling the benefit of higher full-price sales and a gain on the disposal of its Paris store lease, which led profits to quadruple to £21.3mn over the past year. Gross margins also jumped to 71.7 per cent in the year to 2 April, up from 63.6 per cent in the previous year, cementing the British heritage brand’s progress from loss-making to profitability over the past five years.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data