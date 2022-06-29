Mulberry bags higher profitability

Strategy of reduced discounting pushed margins up to 71.7 per cent

China stores now reopened after dragging down revenues in Q1

Luxury leather goods maker Mulberry (MUL) is feeling the benefit of higher full-price sales and a gain on the disposal of its Paris store lease, which led profits to quadruple to £21.3mn over the past year. Gross margins also jumped to 71.7 per cent in the year to 2 April, up from 63.6 per cent in the previous year, cementing the British heritage brand’s progress from loss-making to profitability over the past five years.