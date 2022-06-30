Through foul and fair – the all-weather investment plan

You know there is a bear market prowling because Ray Dalio has been gathering a lot of attention lately. Dalio, one of the richest and most successful investors on the planet, is worth listening to at any time but especially when markets are running scared. That’s chiefly because his firm, Bridgewater Associates, which runs $140bn (£115bn) or so, is best known for putting the ‘hedge’ into hedge funds.

Over a career now closing in on 50 years, Dalio has built net worth – depending on the source – of $15bn to $20bn. The actual amount is irrelevant; the figure is simply to indicate that his grasp of the investment game is as good as it gets. Much of that grasp comes from doing more, and deeper, research into what powers the world’s economies than anyone else. Paul Volcker, a former head of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, suggested that Bridgewater had a bigger research department, producing better research, than the Fed. No surprise, therefore, that when the Fed wanted to launch index-linked bonds it turned to Bridgewater for advice.

So Dalio and Bridgewater combined can do fearsome complexity. Happily, they can also distil their message into accessible simplicity and offer solutions for coping with bear markets that are within the reach of DIY investors. Their simplified, but not simplistic, view of investing is that the return on any security is driven by whether both economic growth and inflation are rising or falling relative to expectations. Sure enough, however sophisticated the analysis, on matters relating to the performance of securities, somewhere the pace of growth and of inflation will be major factors.