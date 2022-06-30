Who's afraid of Aim?

The announcement from UK biotech 4D Pharma last week that it was calling in the administrators would not, or should not, have come as a huge shock to its shareholders, given the state of its finances and the generally high risk nature of all young biotechs.

But news that yet another Aim company has been suspended will reinforce the view of some investors that London’s junior market is simply too risky to touch, and persuade others that 'something should be done' to make it a safer place. Especially as it comes on top of the market’s derating this year thanks to investors fearing the worst for Aim’s mix of companies in a high interest rate, high inflation environment and the disruption a recession might inflict.

4D describes itself as a pioneer in a revolutionary new class of medicines known as biotherapeutics, with a goal of making safe and efficacious therapies for common and life threatening diseases such as asthma and cancer. With such an enticing chat-up line, it’s little wonder that it briefly became a stock market darling with big name fans, among them Neil Woodford. I have sympathy for employees who could now lose their jobs, and for investors who are likely to suffer significant losses, even if there were plenty of warning flags. Like many Aim companies, 4D was built on an innovative idea. Aim is exactly where investors go to find diverse, exciting and interesting companies with growth potential: such as FeverTree – a fellow new arrival on Aim in 2014 – Hotel Chocolat, Novacyt – Aim’s top performer during the pandemic when all of a sudden this diagnostics company's ability to produce Covid-19 tests propelled it to a share price of 1,318p – or even ITM Power and Gamma Communications.