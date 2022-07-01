NS&I green bond flop was inevitable

There are a few candidates for the “undoubted highlight” of National Savings and Investments (NS&I) 2021-22 year, the tale of which was fully told when its annual report landed this week.

One is the £44.9bn of gross inflows into the state-owned savings bank’s coffers, so soon after the rate on its headline Direct Saver account was slashed from 1 to 0.15 per cent at the end of 2020. Others include net financing of £4.4bn (within the group’s somewhat wide and substantially trimmed target of £3bn to £9bn), or an overall customer satisfaction level of 85 per cent (up from 77 per cent).

But on the face of it, the launch of the group’s inaugural green savings bond does not look like the unqualified success NS&I would have you believe it is.