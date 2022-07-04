Can household savings save the day?

Household savings soared during the pandemic. If consumers dip into these savings and maintain high levels of consumption, the economy will be buoyed But if consumers hang on to their savings pots, we could see consumption, growth and stock markets dragged down

The pandemic saw household savings soar: they hit £30bn a month during the first lockdown, up from a longer-term average £5.5bn. This was thanks to what the ONS calls ‘forced savings’ - lockdowns significantly reduced our opportunity to spend, so we saved more as a result. Even as restrictions eased, households kept their belts tightened and were still putting more aside than they did before the pandemic. But the latest BoE Money and Credit Report shows that we are saving less than we did last month. This has huge consequences for what comes next.

The relationship between savings and economic performance isn't clear cut, as my chart shows. Sometimes during hard times, savings decline as households choose to cut back on deposits, rather than consumption. During the Great Recession between 2007 and 2009, however, the savings rate started to rise – households were so worried about unemployment and fluctuating house prices that they built up a savings buffer and cut back on purchases instead.