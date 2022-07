There’s an old joke about a man who, lost along the back roads of rural Ireland, spots a farmer and pulls over to ask for directions.

“Well,” the farmer says. “I wouldn’t start from here.”

The same could be said of the UK’s efforts to automate its manufacturing industry. Already lagging its G20 peers, the post-Brexit shortage of skilled workers and spiralling wage demands provide the impetus for manufacturers to increase investment but the worsening economic backdrop weakens the wherewithal.