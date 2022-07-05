Inventory spike rings alarm bells for retailers and manufacturers

Inflation may be at multi-decade highs, but as recession concerns grow for Western economies, many are worried that company balance sheets hint at a new round of deflationary pressures around the corner.

In the US, the major red flag was Target’s (US:TGT) 7 June warning that it was holding too much inventory in the wrong parts of its business, as consumer preferences started to return to normal. The shift may have surprised the retailer, but it was consistent with predictions of a post-pandemic swing in which elevated rates of goods consumption gradually shift back towards more conventional service-based purchasing habits.

The question is whether the trend is solely about changing consumer habits - and whether stock build-up is a problem for Target alone. With fears of a recession growing and the consumer outlook faltering, inventory questions were a feature of listed retailer and manufacturer post-result analyst calls in June - in both the US and the UK.