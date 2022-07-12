/
Asset manager valuations “torched”

Market downturns are never good for asset managers, or their investors, but there is an emerging split between “specialists” and “generalists”
July 12, 2022
  • Generalist managers are suffering an existential crisis
  • Niche players and wealth managers are all the rage

It is measure of how far, and quickly, the market has turned so drastically that analysts have had to scrap their estimates for an entire sector just six months after publishing them. For example, in Panmure Gordon’s own words, its forecasts for asset and wealth managers have been “torched”. 

There are significant splits in valuation emerging between generalist asset managers, and more specialist offerings, which also incorporates the growing divide between wealth managers and platforms. In other words, depending on which company you invest in, valuations are now low in both relative and absolute terms, but investors need to be cannier than ever when it comes to picking the right share. As will become more obvious as we move through results season, most estimates for the sector are likely to be heavily revised (downwards) in most cases.

