Profits shrink at Knights

Borrowings climb as buying spree continues Shares still recovering from March profit warning

At the end of March, Knights’ (KGH) share price plunged by 45 per cent after it issued a profit warning. The effect was felt across the listed legal sector: shares in Keystone (KEYS) slid by 13 per cent, and Gateley (GTLY) also wobbled.

Knights has now published its full-year results, which are in line with the figures set out in its gloomy spring update. Underlying profit before tax has shrunk by 2 per cent to £18.1mn, while its reported profit before tax decreased by 80 per cent to £1.1mn. The discrepancy between adjusted and statutory figures is largely due to “one-off” acquisition costs worth £13.2mn. Given the group’s aggressive acquisition strategy – which involves hoovering up regional law firms on a regular basis – it’s sensible to stick with statutory figures.