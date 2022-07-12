Today's Markets: Euro near parity, ECB fiddles as currency burns

Euro slides to near 20 year low against greenback

Markets respond negatively

The euro neared parity with the dollar for the first time since 2002. It’s been on the slide for months but the euro took a fresh low as fears mount Russia could cut off gas supplies to Europe this winter. French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned over the weekend that there is a strong chance Moscow pulls the plug. This is further stoking recession fears in the bloc and the currency just cannot catch a bid. At this level there is a lot of interest so expect a robust defence before it eventually goes and then it gets messy. At some point the bears are just going to drive this right through the parity level and be done with it. When does the ECB act – fragmentation risks or not, the ECB is fiddling while the currency burns, causing worse inflation and more misery for the population. Time for an emergency inter-meeting hike to show they are serious – the market just doesn’t believe in the ECB any more. Inflation above 8 per cent and interest rates remain negative… it’s madness. ZEW economic survey due up shortly…

There is not much relief for peers – sterling dipped to a new two-year low against the dollar, with GBPUSD below 1.1850. USDJPY rose clear of 137.750, a new 24-year low for the yen. At least the pound made a two-month high against the euro. The dollar continues to act as a haven, whilst the better-than-expected payrolls report on Friday lifted sentiment – the US economy is nowhere near where the UK or Eurozone are. The US also has a serious central bank, one that is far more credible than the disastrous ECB or BoE. Dollar index north of 108 this morning, new 20-year high.