Poets as economists

The Poets’ Guide to Economics by John Ramsden recalls a time when economics wasn't just the preserve of economists

The poets were sometimes self-important, sometimes idealistic – but sometimes incredibly insightful

John Ramsden’s new book recalls a time when economics wasn't just the preserve of economists. In The Poets’ Guide to Economics, Ramsden walks through the unexpected economic insights of 11 famous poets – and some of them aren’t half bad.

Central to the book is the idea of who ‘should’ think about economics, who ‘should’ write about it, and who we ‘should’ listen to. The answers are sometimes surprising. The Poets’ Guide to Economics reminds us of a time when economics was ‘political economy’ and a discipline that grounded itself in common experience. It highlights that poets felt they had the right to expound on economics – and to be taken seriously too.